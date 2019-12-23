Police appeal for witnesses after housebreaking in Dundee

Police are appealing for witnesses after a housebreaking in Dundee.

The incident took place in Overton Gardens sometime between 7:25pm on Saturday December 21 and and 1:15am Sunday December 22.

Entry to the property was forced and a safe containing sums of cash and various items of jewellery were stolen.

The safe is described as silver, grey in colour with a digital code lock and around 18ins by 12ins in size.

PC Gary Cargill from Lochee Police Station said: “Housebreakings in this area are rare and this has understandably left the home owners shaken and distressed.

“Enquiries are progressing and I would urge anyone who was in the area of Overton Gardens, Charleston Drive or Arran Drive on Saturday night and saw anything unusual or suspicious to contact police immediately.

“Although the property was secure, I would take this opportunity to remind home owners to review their security – make sure you keep your doors and windows locked at all times.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0327 of Sunday December 22, 2019. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.