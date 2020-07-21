Police appeal for witnesses after fatal crash on A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road

Police are appealing for the public’s help as part of the ongoing investigation into fatal one-car crash on the A90.

The accident involved a silver Ford Focus and took place near the B974 Fettercairn junction, around 6.10am on Monday July 20.

The male driver sadly died at the scene.

The road was closed for around seven hours, opening again just after 1pm, while investigations took place at the scene.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our inquiries are at an early stage and I wish to thank those motorists who stopped and helped at the scene of this tragic incident.

“I appeal to any further witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or who may have dashcam footage of the crash, to contact us on 101 quoting incident 0548 of July 20.”