Police appeal for witnesses after collision involving man, 83, and vehicle in Broughty Ferry

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving an 83-year-old man and a vehicle in Broughty Ferry on Monday.

A white Nissan Micra collided with the man, who was crossing at the traffic islands at the junction of Monifieth Road, Abertay Street and Shiell Court at around 3.10pm.

He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

A statement posted on Police Scotland’s Facebook page said: “It should be noted that this was not a ‘hit and run’ type incident, and the driver of the car involved has assisted us appropriately.

“If you saw this incident, or in particular if you have any dashcam footage related to it, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”