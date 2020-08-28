Police appeal for witnesses after attempted robbery of man on Queen’s Bridge in Perth

Police are investigating after the attempted robbery of a man on the Queen’s Bridge in Perth.

The incident took place at around 11.20pm on Sunday.

A man walking across the bridge was approached by another man who had been standing with a group of people at Norie Miller Walk.

He attempted to punch the victim, grabbed a bag he had on his shoulder, and attempted to run off with it.

The victim held on to his bag and the would-be thief was unsuccessful.

The suspect then returned to the group he had been a part of, and they all made their way into Perth city centre.

The group of six people was last seen in South Street at approximately 11.35pm.

Officers would like to trace a man described as white, about 20 years of age, 6ft tall, with short brown hair, and wearing a dark jacket and dark trousers at the time.

The incident was captured on CCTV and police have also spoken with another witness.

They are still looking to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen part of the incident, or has knowledge of the group of individuals mentioned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.