Police appeal for public’s help after Fife man goes missing for two days

Police are appealing for assistance in tracing Ryan Landels, who has been reported missing from the Springfield area of Fife.

Ryan was last seen around 1pm on Monday February 3, in the Springfield area of Cupar.

The 30-year-old is known to have travelled to both the Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes areas since he went missing and is also known to frequent the Levenmouth area, police said.

A spokesman said: “His current whereabouts are unknown and his friends and family are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

“Ryan is described as 5 feet 9 inches, medium build, auburn balding hair with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie, yellow T-Shirt, black trousers and blue trainers.”

Sgt Paul Hunter from Cupar Police Station said: “Ryan has been missing for a number of days now and this is out of character for him. His family and friends are understandably worried about him.

“We have a number of Police resources dedicated to finding Ryan and I am now looking for the assistance of the public”.

If you believe you have seen Ryan or have information that could assist the investigation, contact 101.