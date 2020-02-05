Wednesday, February 5th 2020 Show Links
Police appeal for public’s help after Fife man goes missing for two days

by Steven Rae
February 5, 2020, 2:59 pm Updated: February 5, 2020, 2:59 pm
© SuppliedRyan Landels, left, was last seen on Monday.
Ryan Landels, left, was last seen on Monday.
Police are appealing for assistance in tracing Ryan Landels, who has been reported missing from the Springfield area of Fife.

Ryan was last seen around 1pm  on Monday February 3, in the Springfield area of Cupar.

The 30-year-old is known to have travelled to both the Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes areas since he went missing and is also known to frequent the Levenmouth area, police said.

© Police Scotland.
Ryan Landels.

A spokesman said: “His current whereabouts are unknown and his friends and family are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

“Ryan is described as 5 feet 9 inches, medium build, auburn balding hair with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie, yellow T-Shirt, black trousers and blue trainers.”

Sgt Paul Hunter from Cupar Police Station said: “Ryan has been missing for a number of days now and this is out of character for him. His family and friends are understandably worried about him.

“We have a number of Police resources dedicated to finding Ryan and I am now looking for the assistance of the public”.

If you believe you have seen Ryan or have information that could assist the investigation, contact 101.

