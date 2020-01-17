Police appeal for more information following alleged ‘racial’ attack of man on Dundee street

Tayside police are appealing for members of the public to come forward with more information following an incident of assault on Brook Street in Dundee.

Police said that the man was allegedly attacked outside a Co-Op on the street at 8pm on Wednesday night by two men after he declined to let them use his phone.

The two men are understood to have assaulted the man, before subjecting him to a torrent of verbal racial abuse and fleeing the scene in a white taxi.

The victim was left with some minor injuries and was visibly shaken by the assault.

Police are looking to trace two men in connection with the incident.

One man is reported as being white, in his 30s, around 5ft 8 with a large build and wearing a white top.

The other is described as also being white, with a slim build and a brown jacket.

Police Scotland said: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Also, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3380 of 15th January.”