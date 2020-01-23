Police appeal for more information after electronics stolen were from Montrose home

Police Scotland are appealing for more information about a break-in which led to electronics including an Xbox One and Nintendo 64 being stolen from a Montrose home.

The theft to place on New Wynd in Montrose at 9:20am on Monday and 5:45pm on Tuesday.

The intruders forced entry through the property’s door took stole various games consoles and electronics from the home.

The stolen items include an Xbox One, Playstation Vita, Nintendo 64, Nintendo Wii, PSP and a CD mixing deck, along with a selection of games for the consoles.

A police spokesman said: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, in particular if you have been offered any items similar to those mentioned above for sale, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2491 of 21st January.”