Police appeal for missing Glenfarg teenager to come home

Police are appealing for a Perthshire teenager to get in touch after he went missing from his Glenfarg home.

Santino Hogan, who is known as Sonny, was last seen at around 6pm on Friday.

The 16-year-old left his home on Glenfarg’s Main Street and has not been seen since.

His disappearance is “out of character”, police have said.

Sonny is around 5ft 7 in height with short black hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black coloured parka style jacket, grey trainers and blue coloured trousers.

It is believed that he has his mobile phone with him.

Police Constable Mike Brown said: “It is completely out of character for Sonny to not return home and therefore as time passes, his family are growing increasingly concerned.

“He frequents the Glenfarg area and therefore we would ask anyone who has seen him to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Sonny, if you see this, please go home, get in contact with family or contact the Police. We just want to know that you are safe.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0200 of Saturday January 16 2021.