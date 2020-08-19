Police appeal for men thought to be injured following assault in Perth to come forward

Police are appealing for information after two men are believed to be injured following an assault in Perth.

Officers are looking for the victims to come forward as well as information on the suspects after the incident on Friday August 14.

The victims were witnessed to have been involved in an altercation with three men around 7.40pm on Friday on Mill Street close to its junction with Kinnoull Street.

Police said a third man, aged 27, who intervened and was also assaulted, managed to report the incident to officers nearby. He did not need medical treatment.

Officers are looking for the two victims to come forward to help their investigation. The first is described as Asian, aged 20-25, of slim build with short black wavy hair who was wearing a light grey tracksuit.

The second victim is described as Asian, also aged 20-25, of slim build with black curly hair. He was wearing glasses and a denim jacket.

Police are also appealing for information on the three male suspects who assaulted the victims.

The first culprit is described as Black, aged 30, around 5ft 11ins, of average to stocky build with short black dreadlocks. He was wearing all black clothing and a black face mask.

The second is described as Black, also aged 30, around 6ft and of slim build. He was wearing a black jacket with white hood up and a black jumper and black trousers.

The third is described as Black and was wearing all black clothing and a dark coloured mask.

The suspects are believed to have walked in the direction of South Methven Street following the altercation.

PC George Wilkie, of Perth Police Office, said: “We would like to speak to the two men who were assaulted to check if they are okay and to see if they would be able to assist with our investigation into the incident.

“Our CCTV inquiries show there were several people in the area at the time waiting at the bus stop and standing in the taxi rank.

“I am appealing to any of these people who witnessed the assaults or may have any information in connection to please contact police.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have a dash-cam, I would ask you to please check back and see if there is any footage that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident CR/021607/20. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.