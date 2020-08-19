Police appeal for information to trace woman, 29, reported missing from Dundee

Police are attempting to trace a 29-year-old woman reported missing from Dundee.

Johanne Lamond was last seen in the city’s Constitution Street at 1.30am on Sunday.

Johanne, who lives in Dundee, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

She is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of medium build, with shoulder length brown hair.

She has a tattoo, described as being of an Aztec tribal design extending from her left knee to her left foot. She wears brown glasses and may be in possession of a black medium sized handbag.

When last seen she was wearing a green knee length dress with buttons up the front and black Vans shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Johanne since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101.