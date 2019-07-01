Police appeal for information to help trace missing Fife man not seen since Saturday

Police have asked the public for help to trace a Fife man reported missing since Saturday.

Kevin Bates, from Harley Street, Rosyth, left his home address at around 7.15pm on Saturday and so far has failed to return.

The 36-year-old has also not been in touch with any family or friends since this time and concern is now growing for his welfare.

Anyone who knows Kevin’s current whereabouts is asked to come forward with information.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, with short, brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a blue sweatshirt and brown shoes.

It is also believed Kevin has access to his burgundy Nissan Juke, with registration number YC11 XWR, and may have travelled to the West Lothian area.

If Kevin sees this appeal, officers have asked him to get in touch to confirm he is safe.

Anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland on 101, or speak to any officer.