Police appeal for information to help trace missing 29-year-old Dundee man

Police have issued an appeal for information to help trace a man reported missing from Dundee.

Michael Winter was last spoken to on the phone at around 7.30pm on Monday.

The 29-year-old has been residing in the Dundee area and also has links to Edinburgh.

He described as white, 5ft 10in, of medium build with short black hair.

Anyone with any information regarding Michael’s whereabouts should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3150 of August 26 2020.