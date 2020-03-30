Police appeal for information to help trace Dundee man missing since Saturday

Police in Tayside are appealing for information to help trace a Dundee man who has been missing since the weekend.

Allan Smeaton, 49, was last seen around 2.45am on Saturday at Ballindean Place in Dundee.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short grey/white hair. He was last seen wearing a light beige fleece, blue hooded top, blue jeans and light blue trainers.

Sergeant Daryll Plantinga, who is based at Maryfield Police Station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Allan’s welfare and this is out of character for him.

“I would ask Allan to please get in touch or if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Allan to contact police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.