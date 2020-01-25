Police appeal for information following vandalism to vehicles at car park near Ninewells Hospital

Police have appealed for information following a spate of vandalism which left many cars badly damaged in a car park near Ninewells Hospital.

It comes on back of a week of vandalism in Invergowrie and the west of Dundee which saw car windows smashed as well as houses in the area damaged.

One nurse at the hospital had her white BMW wrecked by the thugs during the night on Thursday, with the rear window being smashed in and both passenger side doors being dented.

The vandals also shattered the passenger window of a nearby silver car, leaving broken glass scattered across the seats.

One resident said: “I can’t believe someone is going up to Ninewells and smashing nurses cars when they’re on their shifts.

“They’re in there saving lives and doing 12 hour shifts night and day only to have to come out to this.

“It’s absolutely disgusting. I hope the police catch them soon.”

A group email was sent out to Ninewells staff on Thursday urging them to come forward with information as well as dashcam footage to assist police in their hunt for the hooligans.

The message, which was sent to every employee at the hospital, said: “Police Scotland are currently investigating a series of vandalism which occurred on Wednesday January 22 to vehicles which had been parked in and around the Ninewells Hospital (Mariner Drive, Gemini Crescent, Luna Place, Wurzburg Court) between 10pm and 1am Thursday January 23.

“If any staff parked in those areas on that date have dashcams and can check any footage between these times, Police Scotland would like to hear from you.”

A black Hyundai i20 was broken into in Invergowrie earlier this week and four cars parked on Luna Place were also damaged.

A further four cars on Gemini Crescent were damaged by the vandals, along with six cars on Wurzburg Place.

Property was also stolen from a black Peugeot 2008 which was parked on Mariner Drive.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a break-in to a car in the car park of Ninewells Hopsital at 8.15am on Friday January 24.

“Inquiries are still ongoing.”