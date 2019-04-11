Police appeal for information as vandals destroy young trees in Arbroath

A plea has been made after more young trees were snapped by vandals in Arbroath.

Two more trees have been pulled down in MacDonald Park following vandalism at the site earlier last week.

Arbroath East and Lunan Conservative councillor Derek Wann said the latest incident was brought to his attention by pressure group Keptie Friends.

He said: “These less mature trees cost somewhere in the region of £90 per tree if bought as part of a bulk buy.

“I would ask that whoever thinks it’s fun to break or vandalise things has a little more thought.”