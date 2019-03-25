Police appeal for information as a number of cars ‘extensively damaged’ in Carnoustie

Police Scotland is appealing for information about a series of vandalisms to cars in Taymouth Street, Carnoustie, which happened between 6pm and 9pm yesterday.

At least three cars – a grey Mercedes C class, a white Kia Sportage, and a blue Mini, were damaged by being deliberately scratched, causing extensive damage.

There are possibly other cars damaged as well that police have not been informed of yet.

If you have any information that could assist enquiries, and also if your own vehicle was in that area and has been damaged, you should contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.