Police appeal for information after wrecking spree during Dundee pub break-in

Police have issued the description of a man they want to speak to following a raid on The Pillars pub.

Thieves smashed their way into the city centre bar and launched a wrecking spree on February 24, vandalising the jukebox and yanking CCTV cameras to the floor.

However, detectives have since viewed the CCTV and unearthed footage showing “a person we would like to speak to in connection with the incident”.

A police spokesman said: “The person who was seen on the CCTV is male, about 5ft 9in, of heavy build with a large stomach, wearing a hooded top, jogging bottoms and Nike trainers.

“He has short dark hair and facial stubble.

“We are continuing our inquiries into the case.”

The break-in was discovered by premises manager John Justice who told of his shock at the destruction in the bar on Crichton Street.

He said: “They made off with a lot of cash in coins which I thought would come to the attention of the public if they bought things with large amounts, but so far nothing.

“However, hopefully something will come from the CCTV footage that the police went through.

“The forensics team took quite a few items away to examine.”

The jukebox has been replaced in the pub.