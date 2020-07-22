Police appeal for information after woman allegedly threatened by couple in Tesco car park in Perth

Police are appealing for information after a woman was allegedly threatened by a couple over a parking dispute at a Tesco in Perth.

The incident took place in the car park at the Tesco Extra on Crieff Road at about 4.10pm on Friday July 17.

The woman was allegedly threatened and verbally abused following the dispute. She was not physically assaulted but was left frightened and very shaken from the incident.

The couple are described as both white and in their forties. The man is of larger build and spoke with a local accent whilst the woman had grey hair and was wearing a knee-length black coat.

They had a small child with them and were driving an older-style transit van with Auto Trader livery and red stripes down the sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. The reference is incident 2479 of July 17.