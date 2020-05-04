Police appeal for information after two young children witness Arbroath ‘road rage’ incident

Police Scotland are appealing for information after a ‘road rage’ incident in Arbroath.

Young children were in each of the vehicles involved in the altercation.

Around 4.35pm on Wednesday April 29, at the junction of Lochlands Street and Cairnie Street, the driver of a black Mercedes saloon car allegedly threatened and verbally abused the driver of a white Volkswagen Eos van, after a near-miss at the junction.

The van driver’s young daughter was in the van with him at the time.

Officers would like to trace the driver of the Mercedes. He is described as white, in his 30s or 40s, about 5ft 10 and muscular build with receding short brown hair, and was wearing a black bomber jacket and spoke with a local accent.

He also had a small child in the car with him at the time.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111, with reference number 2478 of April 29.