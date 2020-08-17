Police appeal for information after two disturbances involving man, 48, in Dundee

Police are appealing for information after a 48-year-old man was involved in two disturbances in Dundee.

The first incident happened at a licenced premises on the Lochee High Street at around 3.45pm on Wednesday August 12 and involved a disturbance with two women.

The women are yet to be identified and officers are appealing for them to get in touch so they can establish the full circumstances of what happened.

The first woman is described as in her 30s with long dark hair in a ponytail and the second woman has shoulder-length hair and was wearing tracksuit trousers and a t-shirt.

A second incident happened a short time later on South Road near Lidl where the 48-year-old man was assaulted by a group of people.

The victim suffered a head injury and was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Officers are appealing for assistance to identify those involved.

The first is a male aged 25-30, with fair hair and is approximately 6ft tall. He was wearing a grey hooded top and grey jogging trousers.

The second is a woman aged 25-30 with dirty brown hair, around 5ft 5in tall and of large build. She was wearing a red and white top with blue jeans.

The third is a woman, also aged between 25-30 with dark hair.

The fourth person is a man around 6ft tall who was wearing a blue top, golden pendant and dark trousers. He had a black and white Staffie dog.

Constable Alexander Gray said: “Our inquiries into both incidents are ongoing. I am appealing to members of the public who were in the areas on Wednesday afternoon or who has any information regarding either incident to contact us. Any small piece of information could assist us in our inquiries.”

A 48-year-old man was arrested and released pending further inquiry.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 2841 of August 12.