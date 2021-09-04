Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 4th 2021
News / Local / Angus

Police appeal for information after trailer stolen in Carnoustie

By Matteo Bell
September 4, 2021, 9:41 am Updated: September 4, 2021, 10:38 am
Police are investigating the theft

Police are appealing for information after a trailer was stolen from a Carnoustie construction yard.

The theft, which took place between 4.30pm on Wednesday and 6.20am on Thursday, happened at a construction yard near the A92 at Upper Victoria.

The stolen property has been described as a one-ton twin-axle aluminium trailer measuring 4ft by 6ft.

It carried the registration SF14 UMG.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information on the theft to come forward.

Trailer’s wheel broken in theft

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We are currently investigating the theft of a trailer from a construction yard situated between Carnoustie and the A92 at #upper Victoria, which happened between 4:30pm Wednesday 1st – 6:20am Thursday 2nd September.

“The trailer is a one-ton twin-axle aluminium trailer measuring 4ft x 6ft, and carried the registration SF14 UMG and serial number DJL565 when taken.

“The trailer’s jockey wheel was broken off during the theft and it may carry other related damage.

“If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if you have been offered this trailer for sale, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 0545 of 2nd September.”