Police probe theft of tools from workshop on edge of Dundee

Police are appealing for information after the theft of a number of tools from a workshop on the edge of Dundee.

The tools were stolen overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday after somebody broke into the property at Inveraldie Farm, near Tealing.

The items stolen include an Inwata spray gun, 2 Sealey rechargeable torches and a Divilibus spray gun.

Police appeal for information

Officers are asking anyone who may have any information about the theft to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are currently investigating a theft by housebreaking at a workshop premises off the A90 at Inveraldie Farm, near Tealing, which happened between 10pm on Tuesday 25 – 8am Wednesday 26 May.

“The workshop was broken into, and a number of items stolen.

“These included a Divilibus spray gun, an Inwata spray gun, and 2 Sealey rechargeable torches.

“If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if you have been offered these items for sale, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1267 of 26th May.2