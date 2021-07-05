Police appeal for information after teenage boy sexually assaulted by a female near a Perth pub

An investigation has been launched after a teenage boy was sexually assaulted in Perth by a female.

The 15-year-old victim was situated in a bus shelter on South Street, Perth before being assaulted by the female outside the Tavern Bar on Sunday July 4.

Police Scotland have launched an appeal for information into the incident which happened at around 9.20pm.

Officers have been conducting inquires into the matter and are keen to track down a male who may have witnessed the incident.

Police said the man was around 6ft in height and was wearing a black bomber jacket as they appealed to anyone with any information to come forward.

Police appeal

A post on the Tayside Police Division Facebook page said: “At about 9.20pm on Sunday 4th July, a 15-year-old male was sexually assaulted by a female at a bus shelter on South Street, Perth outside the Tavern Bar.

“We are appealing for witnesses, in particular a male described as about 6 foot tall, short black hair, wearing a black bomber style jacket and dark trousers who was standing nearby and may have witnessed the incident.”

Anyone with any details regarding the case is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 and whilst quoting crime number CR/18850/21.