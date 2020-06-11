Police investigate after men claiming to work for BT seen moving wood from Dundee building site

Police are appealing for information after several suspicious incidents took place across the West End.

Two of the incidents, which took place in the Seafield Road area, occurred around 1am on Tuesday June 9 and again around 2am this morning.

Two men were disturbed in a garden in Seafield Road, on the first occasion they claimed to be working for BT and were trying to fix problems with the local Wifi.

The men were then seen moving piles of wood from ongoing joinery work and on both occasions, ran off once challenged, using a plain white flatbed van to drive away.

Witnesses have confirmed that the same men were involved in both incidents.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, police were informed of two men in a back garden in Bellefield Avenue.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “From timescales involved and descriptions provided, we believe that the incident is linked to those in Seafield Road.

“Two men were seen, one described as in his 30s, about 5ft 9 and stocky build, wearing dark top and fluorescent hi-viz trousers, and the other as wearing all-dark clothing.”

The spokesperson added: “While it is not unknown for firms to carry out work during the night, it is certainly unusual, and any legitimate workmen would provide proper identification or accreditation if asked to show it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or speak with any police officer and can quote reference 0306 of June 11.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.