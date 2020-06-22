Police appeal for information after series of break-ins in Kinross

Police are appealing for information after a series of break-ins in Kinross.

Four properties were affected by the incidents which took place overnight between Friday June 19 and Saturday June 20.

Police are investigating the incidents and believe them to be linked.

Two domestic garages on Station Road were broken into, one at 8pm on Friday and 12pm on Saturday and other between 10:45pm and 7am. Tools were stolen on both occasions.

Kinross Tennis Club, also on Station Road was also broken into between 9:30pm on Friday and 8:30am on Saturday, nothing was stolen.

The Windlestrae Hotel in Kinross was also broken into at 11:20pm on Friday however it has not been confirmed if anything has been taken.

Police Constable Kevin Lynch of Kinross Police Station said: “Our inquiries into each of these incidents are ongoing and we are treating them as linked.

“I would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the area on Friday evening into Saturday morning to let us know, even it didn’t seem notable at the time.”

Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting incident 0974 of June 2020 or can can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.