Police appeal for information after quad stolen from address in Angus

Police are appealing for information after a quad bike was stolen from a farm in Angus.

Evidence suggests the bike was dragged out of a shed and then loaded into a van or other large vehicle, police said.

Officers said the theft from a farm at Freeland, near Friockheim, happened betwen 7:30am – 4:30pm on Friday May 10.

A spokesman said: “The bike, a blue Yamaha 660R, was kept chained in a shed on the farm. Tracks at the shed appear to show that it was intially dragged out, then most likely loaded into a van or similar vehicle and taken away.

“The bike may have been offered for sale or driven around the Angus area by those who took it. If you think you’ve seen it since Friday, please let us know.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/12090/19.”