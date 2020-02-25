Police appeal for information after ‘pre-arranged’ fight in Dundee leaves child injured

Police Scotland are appealing for information following an incident where a boy was punched and kicked repeatedly.

Around 3.30pm on Wednesday February 19, a group of teenagers gathered on the grass area beside Dundee & Angus College at the Kingsway/Old Glamis Road Roundabout, next to the pedestrian bridge.

During what police have described as a “pre-arranged fight” two boys started fighting, but then an older boy attacked a 15-year-old.

A spokesman said: “Two of these boys engaged in what appeared to be a pre-arranged stand up fight, however an older boy in the group then attacked a 15-year-old boy, punched and kicked him repeatedly and knocked him to the ground.

“The younger boy sustained facial injuries in the incident but was not seriously hurt.

“We are following a positive line of enquiry, however would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen part or all of this incident.

“This is a very busy junction and a number of cars went past at the time, so we would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage as well.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.