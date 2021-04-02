Police appeal for information after Perth pub is broken into

Tayside Police are appealing for information after a bar in Perth was broken into and robbed.

The Grill Bar on Fleshers Vennel was targeted between 10.10pm and 10.20pm on Monday March 29.

The thief, who is described as 6ft tall, white and of slim build, took several bottles of alcohol from the property before leaving along St Johns Place and walking down towards the Hinterland Café.

The man is also believed to have been wearing a hooded jacket, Adidas tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information on the theft to come forward by either talking to a police officer, calling 101, or using the anonymous Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.

The reference for the incident is 1226 on March 30.