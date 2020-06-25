Police appeal for information after pensioner raped in Glenrothes

Police in Fife are appealing for information after an elderly woman was raped in Glenrothes.

Police confirmed a serious sexual assault took place at a property at Meldrum Court in the town shortly after 5am on Thursday, June 25.

The 83-year-old did not suffer serious physical injury but was left extremely distressed from the incident.

A man dressed in dark clothing gained entry to the property before assaulting the woman.

Police have now launched an inquiry into the incident and a police presence will remain in the area whilst the investigation is carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson of Fife CID said: “This was an abhorrent act and extensive inquiries are now ongoing to identify the individual responsible.

“We are exploring all possible lines of inquiry, including careful study of available CCTV.

“A highly visible police presence is in place in the area and that will remain while our investigation continues.

“I would ask people to make sure their homes are as secure as possible at all times, including making sure all doors and windows are locked, particularly during the hot weather that we are experiencing when they may be tempted to leave a window open.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously around the area overnight to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 0647 of June 25, or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.