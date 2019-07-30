VIDEO: Police appeal after man left in ‘serious’ condition from Dundee bus crash

Police Scotland is appealing for information about a serious road traffic collision that took place at the junction of Fairfield Road and Strathern Road, Broughty Ferry, about 10.30am this morning.

The collision involved a Stagecoach double decker bus, and a blue Toyota ProAce people carrier-style car.

One person sustained serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, while several other people sustained minor injuries, police said today.

A spokesman added: “The road required to be closed until late afternoon to allow investigation work to be carried out, and we would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding during the road closures.

“If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist our investigation, in particular if they have dashcam footage, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1216 of July 30.”