Police appeal for information after man, 82, robbed in Dundee street

Police Scotland are appealing for information after an 82-year-old man was allegedly robbed in Dundee.

The incident took place around 6pm yesterday at the corner of Strathmore Street and Arklay Street.

An 82 year old man was pushed to the ground from behind, and had his wallet taken from his pocket.

© Google

A police spokesman said: “This happened very quickly and as he was pushed from behind, the victim did not see his attacker, so unfortunately we don’t have a description of them.

“We would, however, like to trace a man who kindly came to the victim’s assistance a few moments afterwards and helped him get to his feet, as he may have seen part or all of the incident.”

If you have any information that could assist our investigation, and particularly if you are the potential witness mentioned above, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.