Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Police appeal for information after Fife murder

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 18, 2021, 8:10 pm Updated: July 18, 2021, 8:25 pm
Mark Deavin
Mark Deavin

Police are appealing for information following the murder of a 41-year-old man in Fife.

A police cordon was set up after Mark’s body was found.

Mark Deavin was found injured in Glenrothes on Saturday. He was declared dead at the scene.

Much loved uncle and brother

His devastated family have described Mark as a much loved uncle and brother.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Detectives in Glenrothes are appealing for information following the murder of a 41-year-old man in the town.

“Mark Deavin was found injured in Boblingen Way around 1.40am on Saturday,  July,  17 2021 and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police officers were first called to the scene in Glenrothes at around 1:40am following reports of a man injured in the street.

The spokesman said Mark’s family have issued a statement paying tribute to him.

He said: “His family have asked us to release a statement on their behalf: “We are completely devastated by his murder.

“He was a much loved brother and uncle and will be sorely missed by all.”

Police appeal

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston of the Major Investigation Team, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw Mark on Friday evening or into the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Likewise we would like to talk to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Boblingen Way in the early hours of Saturday morning.”

He added: “We have set up a website to give members of the public access to an online form which sends information directly to the enquiry team.

“You can chose to remain anonymous when submitting information.”

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quotng reference 0413 of 17 July, 2021.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The MIPP portal can be accessed here:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S20-PO1

Concerned locals shared pictures and videos of a police cordon that was put in place following the incident.

Man’s body found in Glenrothes as Fife police launch investigation

 

 

 

 