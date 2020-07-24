Police appeal for information after elderly couple’s house robbed in Arbroath

Police are appealing for information after an elderly couple were robbed in Arbroath.

The sneak-in theft happened around 9.35am on Wednesday July 22 at Swirlburn, just outside the Angus town near RM Condor.

Items stolen include a phone, cash and keys.

By using the Find My iPhone app the phone’s location was traced to the Shell petrol station on Cairnie Road some time later.

Officers are looking to trace a man seen in the shop around that time. He is described as around 6ft, wearing a black leather jacket, black Boss jogging bottoms with a logo on the leg, dark trainers and spoke with a European accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The reference number is incident 1181 of July 22.