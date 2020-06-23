Police appeal for information after deliberate fire at Arbroath caravan park

Police Scotland is appealing for information after an incident of wilful fire-raising.

The force said old furniture was deliberately set alight at a derelict building at the rear of Elliot Caravan Site in Arbroath.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at 9:30pm Monday June 22 and extinguished the fire, no one was injured.

A spokesperson from the fire service said the call came in at 9:22pm, one appliance was sent to the scene from the Arbroath station and one hose reel jet was used to extinguish rubbish on fire.

The stop message came at 10:10pm.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “If you have any information, please get in touch with officers at Arbroath Police Station on 101 quoting 3615 of Monday June 22 2020.”