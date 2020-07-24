Police appeal for information after child attacked by dog in Perth

Police are appealing for information after a child was attacked by a dog in Perth.

The incident took place around 7pm on Friday July 17 next to the River Almond.

A 13-year old boy was walking his dog along the cycle path next to the railway bridge when it was attacked by another dog, which has been described as a white Staffordshire terrier with dark spots.

When he attempted to protect his dog, the staffy then bit the teenager repeatedly on the lower leg.

Police confirmed the boy was not badly injured and his dog was not hurt.

The owners of the Staffordshire terrier are described as a man in his 20s about 6ft tall wearing a white shirt and trousers, and a woman in her 20s with shoulder length straight hair and wearing a cardigan and light trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given to CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. The police reference is incident 3716 of July 17.