Police appeal for information after cash, TV and other items taken in Angus housebreaking

Police have appealed for information following a housebreaking this week in Angus where cash, jewellery a TV and other items were taken.

The incident took place at some point between Sunday March 24 and Tuesday March 26, in Newmanswalls Avenue in the Borrowfield area of Montrose.

A spokesman said: “A house was broken into at Newmanswalls Avenue in Montrose between Sunday March 24 and Tuesday March 26.

“A TV, laptop, jewellery, cash and a bike stolen.

“If you know who was responsible call 101 quoting CR/7828/19.”

Information can also be submitted anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.