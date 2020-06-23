Police appeal for information after cars vandalised in Perth

Police are appealing for information after two cars were vandalised in Perth.

The damage to the cars, which police say was deliberate, took place last week between 8pm on Tuesday June 16 and 2pm on Wednesday June 17.

The tyres of the two vehicles, a black Renault Scenic and a white Citroen C3 Picasso, were deliberately punctured outside a house on Glenlochay Road, Perth.

Constable George Lauder, of Perth Police Station, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen someone hanging around the cars or have any information that will assist our inquiry.”

Anyone with information is can contact officers at Perth Police Station on 101 and can quote reference number 2108 of June 17 2020.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.