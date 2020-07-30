Police appeal for information after car stolen from Downfield area of Dundee

Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was stolen from an address in Dundee.

A black Volkswagen Golf was taken from Charlotte Close, some time between 8.20pm last night and 1am this morning.

A spokesman said: “There was a confirmed sighting of the car on Arbroath Road, Dundee, at 1.15am, and we would like to ask anyone who was driving in or around Arbroath Road about that time who may have dashcam footage to contact us.

“If you have any relevant footage, or any other information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0532 of July 30.”