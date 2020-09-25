Police appeal for information after break-in at Maryfield Post Office

Police are appealing for information after a break-in at a Dundee Post Office.

Maryfield Post Office, on Albert Street was broken into in the early hours of Friday morning.

Two men forced entry though the main door and stole a quantity of cigarettes from the shop.

They also attempted to force open a cash register but were unsuccessful.

CCTV shows the men at the front of the shop at 12:55am, 1:05am, 1:20am and finally at 1:36am when they gained entry, before leaving on a motorbike which headed north before turning left into Dura Street.

A number of cars and taxis are seen to drive past at the material times and police would like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at these times, particularly if they have dashcam footage.

The men police are looking to trace were both wearing all dark clothing with hoods up. One was wearing bottoms with a distinctive line down the side of the leg whilst the other had black trainers with white or light coloured laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer. Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The police refence is incident 0239 of September 25.