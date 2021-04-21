Audi destroyed in deliberate Brechin fire sparks police probe

Police are appealing for information after an Audi was destroyed in a deliberate fire in Brechin.

The Audi S-line, which was parked outside St Droston’s House Care Home in Infirmary Street was completely destroyed after it was set alight by vandals on Tuesday night.

The incident, which took place at 1am, also caused some minor damage to an abandoned building nearby.

Appeal For Information – Fireraising, Infirmary Street, BrechinWe are investigating a wilful fireraising incident… Posted by Tayside Police Division on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Firefighters who were called to the scene have confirmed that the blaze was started deliberately, with police now appealing for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Those who may be able to assist in the investigation should talk to any police officer or call 101, quoting reference number 0159 on April 20.

Information can also be submitted through the anonymous Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.