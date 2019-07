Police have appealed for information after a post office in Perthshire was targeted by thieves.

Officers said that the post office in Dunning, around 13 miles from Perth, was broken into around 3am this morning.

A spokesman said on social media: “Tobacco and alcohol stolen, keen to trace five men who made off in a Ford Kuga.”

Anyone with any info is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/18535/19