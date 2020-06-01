Police appeal for information after acts of vandalisms in Arbroath

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a spate of vandalisms took place in Arbroath over the weekend.

The incidents occurred in the Gayfield and Keptie area of the town on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are appealing for information in relation to a series of vandalisms that took place in the Gayfield and Keptie areas of Arbroath between 9pm and 10.30pm on Saturday night.

“We ask anyone with information in relation to this to call us on 101 or speak to an officer quoting CR/14038/20.”