Police appeal for help tracing missing Blairgowrie teen who may be in Dundee

Police are appealing for information that could help trace a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing from the Blairgowrie area.

Brandon Knight has been missing since Wednesday, as Police Scotland launched an appeal for information on Thursday evening.

The teen is known to frequent both the Dundee and Alyth area, according to the force.

Brandon has been described as approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with dyed bright red hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey Stone Island jumper with black trousers and black trainers.

Anyone with any information, should call the Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number, 3100 of Wednesday June 16, 2021.