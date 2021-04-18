Police appeal for help tracing missing Angus teen who may be in Dundee

Police are appealing for information that could help trace a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from her home in Forfar.

Chenai Clements was last seen around 5.05pm on Saturday April 17.

She was reported missing in the early hours of Sunday after failing to return to her home address.

She is believed to have travelled to Dundee and may still be in the city or in the Carnoustie area in the company of other teenagers.

She is described as being around 5ft tall with long black hair, and was wearing a grey hooded top, black leggings and black trainers.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Chenai is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0130 of April 18.