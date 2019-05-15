Police appeal for help to trace Fife woman amid concerns for her well-being

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman reported missing in Fife.

Gillian Aidi is believed to have left an address in the Hill of Beath sometime after 5am today.

The 26-year-old has not spoken to her family since, and there are concerns for her welfare.

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of heavy build and has short reddish hair. She is possibly wearing a bright yellow long-sleeved t-shirt and a denim jacket.

Gillian is known to travel by bus and train, and may be intending to travel to the Aberdeen area.

Inspector Neil Drummond said: “We’re asking anyone who may have seen Gillian since this time, or has information which may be relevant to our enquiries, to get in touch.

“Likewise, if Gillian see’s this appeal, we’d urge her to contact either us or her family as soon as possible.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference 2352 of May 15.