Police appeal for help in tracing missing Fife woman who hasn’t been seen in two days

Police have “growing concern” for a Fife woman who has not been seen in two days.

Deborah Bradley, 22, was last seen in Broomhead Drive, Dunfermline at around 5pm on Sunday.

Since then she has not been in contact with family or friends and concern is growing for her welfare.

Anyone who knows Deborah’s current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall with a slim build and long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a pink top and dark coloured jeans.

Police have also urged Deborah to get in touch to let them know she’s safe.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101, or speak to any officer.