Police appeal for help in tracing missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Perth

Police are appealing for help after a young Perthshire girl was reported missing yesterday.

Grace Miller, 15, of Abernethy, was last seen in Perth City Centre around 10.40am on Tuesday, 20 October, 2020.

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins in height and of medium build with long brown hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a grey hooded top, grey Adidas leggings and a dusky-pink jacket.

Police say it is out of character for Grace not to keep in touch with her family and friends, and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety.

Grace has links to both the Abernethy and Auchterarder areas and officers are currently carrying out searches and inquiries to trace her.

Anyone who has seen Grace or who has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Perth Police Station through 101 quoting reference number 3263 of October 20.