Police appeal for help in tracing man missing from Dundee and Angus area

Police are appealing for information to trace a 38-year-old man reported missing from the Douglas and Angus area.

Alan Wallace was last seen around 1.40pm on October 4 2019, leaving an address on Balmerino Place.

He is described as white, 6ft 5in of a large build, bald, goatee beard and has the initials ‘AW’ tattooed on his neck. He is wearing a grey Northface jacket and jeans.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Officers are in the process of assessing CCTV footage for any additional information.

Inspector Gail Hill, of West Bell Street said: “Our concern for Alan is growing and we are liaising with friends and family to try and trace his whereabouts.

© Supplied

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing for any information that may help us locate Alan.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen a man fitting this description in and around the area to please get in contact.”

Anyone with information should contact police on the non-emergency number, 101.