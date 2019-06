Police are appealing for information about a woman who has gone missing in Fife.

Megan Wilkie, 32, has been reported missing from the Kirkcaldy area since Thursday evening.

She is descrbied as being around 5ft 7in tall, with brown, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and a woolie tammy style hat.

Any information please contact 101 and quote reference 3960 of June 13.