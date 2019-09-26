Police appeal following break-in and car theft in Dundee

Police are appealing for information following a break-in and car theft in Dundee.

The incident, on Union Terrace, happened around 10.40am yesterday.

The incident happened while the householder was home, and the person responsible is thought to have climbed over a wall from Rose Lane which runs down the side of the Hillltown multis to gain access.

A number of items were disturbed in the house before the thief took the keys to the family car, and was seen by the householder to drive off in it.Po

This car is a blue Toyota Yaris hybrid, which carried the registration number ST65 ZFG when it was stolen.

Officers are looking to trace a man described as white, in his early 30s, slim build with short dark hair, who was wearing a dark jacket with a peak on the hood, a camouflage patterned hooded top underneath, dark Under Armour jogging bottoms, black Nike Airmax trainers with white soles, and was also carrying a long sleeved khaki t-shirt.

Anyone with information should call 101, or Crimestoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.